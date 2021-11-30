WEST SIDE STORY Film Soundtrack Set For December 3 Release

Hollywood Records has announced the release dates for the soundtrack from the upcoming "West Side Story" film remake, directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg.

West Side Story has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show. Original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, play conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein.

Business Wire reports that the West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will feature 21 songs from the film and will be released in both standard digital and physical (CD and vinyl) configurations, as well as a digital release in Dolby Atmos Music - a new technology placing the listener inside the song in a spatial way, revealing every detail of the music with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Pre-order the new soundtrack here.

Both digital versions are set for release on Dec. 3. The CD will be available on December 10. The vinyl will be available in early 2022. Both physical versions will include liner notes by "West Side Story" Music Consultant, Oscar®-winning composer John Williams.

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The film is set to be released in theaters on December 10.

This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film's creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and GRAMMY Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman ("Anastasia"), who arranged the score, Tony Award®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori ("Fun Home," "Thoroughly Modern Millie"), who supervised the cast on vocals; and GRAMMY®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan ("Beauty and the Beast," "Chicago"), who serves as executive music producer for the film.

Tracklist

1. Prologue

2. La Borinqueña (Sharks Version) - Performed by David Alvarez, Sharks

3. Jet Song - Performed by Mike Faist, Kyle Coffman, Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Patrick Higgins, Jets

4. Something's Coming - Performed by Ansel Elgort

5. The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade

6. The Dance at the Gym: Mambo

7. The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump

8. Maria - Performed by Ansel Elgort

9. Balcony Scene (Tonight) - Performed by Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort

10. Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo

11. America - Performed by Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Ana Isabelle, Jennifer Florentino, Natalie Toro, Arianna Rosario, Ilda Mason, Jeanette Delgado, Annelise Cepero, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Jamila Velazquez, Edriz E. Rosa Pérez, Melody Martí, Gaby Diaz, Juliette Feliciano, Isabella Ward, Maria Alexis Rodriguez, Yesenia Ayala, Gabriela M. Soto, Sebastian Serra, Julius Anthony Rubio, Ricardo A. Zayas, Yurel Echezarreta, Kelvin Delgado, Ricky Ubeda, Carlos Sánchez Falú, Adriel Flete, Jacob Guzman, Carlos E. Gonzalez, David Avilés Morales, Andrei Chagas, David Guzman

12. Gee, Officer Krupke - Performed by Kevin Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Jess LeProtto, Ben Cook, Kyle Allen, Myles Erlick, Patrick Higgins

13. One Hand, One Heart - Performed by Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler

14. Cool - Performed by Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist

15. Tonight (Quintet) - Performed by Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Ariana DeBose, Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Jets, Sharks

16. The Rumble

17. I Feel Pretty - Performed by Rachel Zegler, Ana Isabelle, Ilda Mason, Annelise Cepero, Jamila Velazquez, Andréa Burns, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Yassmin Alers

18. Somewhere - Performed by Rita Moreno

19. A Boy Like That / I Have a Love - Performed by Ariana DeBose, Rachel Zegler

20. Finale

21. End Credits