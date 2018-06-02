Zooming In...
Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lindsay Mendez

Jun. 2, 2018  

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Lindsay Mendez!

Quick Facts About Lindsay:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

The Role: Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel

Up Against: Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Renée Fleming (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Diana Rigg (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: Lindsay made her Broadway debut in the 2007 revival of Grease as Jan.

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lindsay Mendez

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lindsay Mendez

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lindsay Mendez

Photos by Walter McBride

Lindsay on her first Broadway show: "It was Showboat at the Gershwin. I was 11 years old and I just I sat there and thought, 'I have to do this. This has to be me.' And here I am!"

Watch below as Lindsay tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Lindsay Mendez
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV



  • BWW TV: Katharine McPhee Shows STARS IN THE ALLEY What Baking Can Do!
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Heads to Bikini Bottom with SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS' Juliane Godfrey!
  • BWW TV: Watch Highlights of MTC'S DAN CODY'S YACHT; Opens June 6
  • Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: Hailey Kilgore Makes a Dessert Fit for the Gods!
  • BWW TV: From Classroom to Stage: Meet Tony Nominees Jules Fisher & Peggy Eisenhauer
  • BWW TV: #SupportingCast- PRETTY WOMAN Production Stage Manager, Thomas Recktenwald

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       