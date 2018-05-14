WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Ariana DeBose

Click Here for More Articles on Zooming In...

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Ariana DeBose!

Quick Facts About Ariana:

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical



The Role: Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Up Against: Renée Fleming (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Lindsay Mendez (Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Diana Rigg (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: Ariana is one of three women who plays the title role in this show.

Ariana on her first Broadway show: "[It was] Rent. And it made me feel like anything was possible."

Watch below as Ariana tells us all about want this nomination means to her, how she's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

