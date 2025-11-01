WATCH: MJ on Broadway Celebrates Halloween with 'Thriller' Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of MJ the Musical celebrated Halloween with its annual post-curtain-call performance of "Thriller."

Following the show Friday night, they surprised the audience with a special, one-night-only rendition of the famous Michael Jackson hit, featuring the original music video choreography and projections.

Check out the video of the full performance here, and see photos from it below!

Photo credit: Tricia Baron