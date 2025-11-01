 tracker
WATCH: MJ on Broadway Celebrates Halloween with 'Thriller' Performance

See pictures and video from the special tradition!

By: Nov. 01, 2025
WATCH: MJ on Broadway Celebrates Halloween with 'Thriller' Performance Image
The cast of MJ the Musical celebrated Halloween with its annual post-curtain-call performance of "Thriller."

Following the show Friday night, they surprised the audience with a special, one-night-only rendition of the famous Michael Jackson hit, featuring the original music video choreography and projections. 

Check out the video of the full performance here, and see photos from it below!

Photo credit: Tricia Baron



Videos