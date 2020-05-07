Click Here for More Articles on #54BelowAtHome
WATCH: 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Featuring Nick Cearley (Pageant, The Skivvies), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Veanne Cox (An American in Paris, Caroline, Or Change), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown, Frozen), Richard Kind (TV's "Spin City," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," The Producers), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures, The Skivvies), Tony Award® nominee Brad Oscar (The Producers, Something Rotten!), Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams (The Producers, 42nd Street), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King), Don Darryl Rivera (Aladdin), Angie Schworer (The Producers, The Prom), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet!), Olivier Award winner Leigh Zimmerman (The Producers, A Chorus Line), Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar), Mia Gerachis (Elf), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Lindsay Lavin (Truffles, Titanique), Rhetta Mykeal (GATSBY: A New Musical), and Ben Schrager (Indecent). Hosted by Richard Kind, musical direction by Ben Caplan, and directed and produced by Jen Sandler and Michael Kushner."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
