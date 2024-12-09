Voting Open for the Top 5 of Next On Stage: Season 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students. This week is The Great Gatsby week- celebrating one of our sponsors, The Great Gatsby on Broadway!

The party's roaring on Broadway! Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, THE GREAT GATSBY is a “great, big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

The third round of voting begins today, December 9 and ends at 11:59pm ET on Wednesday, December 11. The Top next results show (announcing the Top 5 finalists in both age categories) will air on Friday, December 13 at 7pm and 9pm.

For each round, contestents will be voted on by the general public and then judged by our returning, all-star panel of judges, including: J. Elaine Marcos (Drag: The Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots), Courtney Reed (Moulin Rouge!), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), and Michael James Scott (Aladdin). Ben Cameron returns as host.

High School:

Ashlee Fucarino

Vote for Ashlee Fucarino here.

Emersyn Hunt

Vote for Emersyn Hunt here.

Lillian Duncan

Vote for Lillian Duncan here.

Macy Bettwieser

Vote for Macy Bettwieser here.

Marco Rodriguez

Vote for Marco Rodriguez here.

Maya Johnson

Vote for Maya Johnson here.

Patrick Ford

Vote for Patrick Ford here.

Vote for Rika Nishikawa here.

Tyler Landusky

Vote for Tyler Landusky here.

Wrigley Mancha

Vote for Wrigley Mancha here.

Zakk Massa

Vote for Zakk Massa here.

College:

Angelina Milici

Vote for Angelina Milici here.

Dylan Renart

Vote for Dylan Renart here.

Elijah V. Ramos

Vote for Elijah V. Ramos here.

Emily Marx

Vote for Emily Marx here.

Erin Morton

Vote for Erin Morton here.

Fernando Flores

Vote for Fernando Flores here.

Gavin Blonda

Vote for Gavin Blonda here.

Kristabel Kenta-Bibi

Vote for Kristabel Kenta-Bibi here.

Nino de la Torre

Vote for Nino de la Torre here.

Rachael Harper

Vote for Rachael Harper here.

Tarrick Walker

Vote for Tarrick Walker here.