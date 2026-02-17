Cadence McBride’s Professional Path in Contemporary Dance

Written by: Tom White

Dance is a demanding profession, but its challenges reveal those with truly relentless ambition and the drive necessary to excel. Cadence McBride is one such individual, distinguishing herself through measurable achievements, high-level partnerships, and rare industry recognition. As a principal dancer and instructor, McBride’s career reflects the trajectory of a small-town Alberta dancer who earned elite opportunities on the global stage.

An Early Involvement in Dance

Growing up in the small town of Ponoka in Alberta, Canada, McBride had an early introduction to dance. At the age of three, she dedicated herself to this art, craving more and more as she advanced her skills. Over the years, she has become a master of several styles, gravitating toward hip-hop, jazz, and contemporary, and has developed a movement quality that sets her apart from her peers.

Her early training set the stage for future recognition: McBride later received several national scholarships on the Break the Floor convention circuit, a competitive space that highlights exceptional dancers from Canada and the United States.

“I initially felt connected to the work behind dance; the precision, the discipline, and the details that most people don’t see,” McBride explained. “The more I was exposed to, the more I realized that the movement became more than just a technique to me… In a matter of time, dance was no longer a hobby; it was who I was.”

Transforming Limits Into Strength

Despite feeling this connection, McBride wasn’t afforded the same training or exposure as others. She learned technique, terminology, and industry expectations in real time. Rather than succumbing to that gap, McBride pushed herself to work harder, ask questions, and stay curious. What was a limitation quickly became a defining advantage.

Rather than fitting into common expectations, McBride recognized what set her apart: a unique mix of movement quality, versatility, and visual presence that casting directors often commented on.

Chasing a Career in Professional Dance

McBride continued to practice during the COVID-19 pandemic; when it subsided, she was scouted by her now mentor, Joel Ronnie, a Royal Caribbean choreographer, who recognized her potential and took her under his wing as a lead dancer. This partnership accelerated her transition to CLI Conservatory in Boston, a pre-professional training program known for exposing dancers to top-tier agencies.

Through CLI, McBride earned the attention of one of the leading American talent agencies, McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA). Of her entire class, only five were signed, and she was the only international dancer in the group. She was the first Canadian ever signed directly out of the CLI Conservatory.

Having caught the eye of MSA, McBride proved that she was not only among the top of her field, but an unmistakable one of a kind. She is constantly finding and inspiring, newly discovering where she belongs in the industry. As part of the SGD tour company, traveling throughout Canada and the United States to perform and compete as a soloist, she is further expanding her professional footprint.

Ongoing Impact and Leadership

McBride’s success at the CLI Conservatory has built lasting trust with the institution. She is set to return as a principal dancer and instructor, a role that reflects both her technical ability and leadership within the program.

In this position, McBride will serve as both a performer and a mentor, guiding dancers through professional challenges she once faced. Her career demonstrates sustained demand, peer recognition, and continued growth within the dance industry.

Looking Ahead

With representation from MSA and an expanding network of professional partnerships, McBride continues to pursue performance opportunities across touring, commercial dance, and stage work. Her ongoing work with the SGD tour company, combined with her return to CLI Conservatory, reflects a career defined by engagement, talent, professional trust, and steady advancement. As she moves between performance and mentorship roles, McBride’s path illustrates how sustained training, adaptability, and documented outcomes continue to open doors within a competitive global dance industry.

Photo Credit: Cadence McBride