Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, February 16- with Patrick Page, Robert Cuccioli and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 16, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain - Macbeth. Iago. Claudius. STC Affiliated Artist Patrick Page invites you to experience the evolution of evil in Shakespeare's villains-from rogues and cutthroats to tyrants and sociopaths. A Tony Award nominee for his "electrifyingly maleficent Hades" in Hadestown (The New York Times) and lovingly nicknamed "The Villain of Broadway" (Playbill) for his delicious Broadway performances in Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, and Cyrano de Bergerac, Patrick Page explores how Shakespeare created the treacherous characters we all love to hate. This mesmerizing one-man performance is available online only. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

2:30 PM

ROMEO & JULIET - The new filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet will star Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in the title roles, with direction by Nick Evans. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Acting for Others, a nonprofit which provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through 14 member charities. The production has also added stage legend Derek Jacobi in the role of the narrator. This production has utilised new, cutting edge technology to produce and film the show whilst working to the restrictions and regulations in place. click here

7:00 PM

Sin Eaters (Preview) - Have you ever seen something on the internet that you wish you could unsee? Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us. Sin Eaters is the second production of Theatre Exile's 2020/21 season and features two actors who live together in real life, allowing for them to be filmed in the same space safely. The intimate setting will allow the audience to fully immerse themselves into the show. The 75-minute production translates effortlessly to the virtual world; viewers will experience the play precisely where the subject matter lives - online. To engage viewers, various cameras and filming styles will play an important role, offering an up-close, voyeuristic feel. "Our production team plans on utilizing webcams, security cameras, and iPhones," Director Matt Pfeiffer said. "The goal is to allow actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine to feel unencumbered by the camera, just like it would be on stage in a theater." Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed. Director Matt Pfeiffer is a 12-time Barrymore nominee and winner for directing The Whale and The Invisible Hand - both with Theatre Exile. Sin Eaters features Philadelphia-based actors Bi Jean Ngo and David M Raine. This will be Raine's debut in a Theatre Exile production, and this will be Ngo's third production with Theatre Exile, previously starring in highly praised shows Babel and Among the Dead. click here

A Touch of the Poet - In A Touch of the Poet, proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family's humble Irish origins. When his daughter Sara falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con's pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World. The cast of A Touch of the Poet includes Belle Aykroyd (A Christmas Carol) as Sara Melody, Ciaran Byrne (The Dead, 1904) as Dan Roche, Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde) as Cornelius "Con" Melody, Kate Forbes (Sight Unseen) as Nora Melody, Mary McCann (The Weir) as Deborah, Andy Murray (The Seafarer) as Cregan, David O'Hara (Three Small Irish Masterpieces) as Paddy O'Dowd, Tim Ruddy (The Seafarer) as Mickey Maloy, David Sitler (Donnybrook) as Patch Riley and John C. Vennema (Linda) as Nicholas Gadsby. click here

Lunar New Year: Celebrating the Year of the Ox - In memory of Shirley Young, a founding Co-Chair of the Philharmonic's Lunar New Year celebrations, for her profound belief in the power of music to forge cross-cultural connections. Join our festive virtual program of Asian and Western music. There will be surprise guests and past Lunar New Year concert highlights featuring the likes of Maestro Long Yu and superstar pianist Lang Lang, collaborations with Shanghai Orchestra Academy students and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra musicians, and more. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Mirella Freni, Barbara Bonney, Marilyn Horne, Bruno Pola, and Paul Plishka, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From October 10, 1992. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Stars in the House - Black Theatre United's Behind the Scenes: Up Front with co-hosts Carin Ford and Lisa Dawn joined by Theron Alexander (Stage Manager), Anthony Jones (Head Sound Engineer)a??, Mia Neal (Hair Designer) anda?? Kendra Moore (Company Manager)a?? a?? click here

With Love - An Evening of Poetry - Directed and Conceived by: Glory Kadigan. Choreographed by Dana Boll. Created by: Irina Abraham, Bachtiar, Issa Best, Marco Calvani, Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Caroline Stephanie Clay, Lynda Crawford, Erik Ehn, Catherine Filloux, Lydia Gaston, Kelley Girod, John Maria Gutierrez, Gina LeMoine, Margaret Ladd, Drew Larimore, Carrie Klewin Lawrence, Padraic Lillis, Quincy Long, Lyle Kessler, Sara Koviak, Sarah Marable, Joyce Miller, Desi Moreno-Penson, Mary Monahan, Robin Rice, Yessenia Rivas, Jose Rivera, Rivka Rivera, Wendy A. Schmidt, Barry Lee Sheppard, Regina Taylor, Donna Vivino, Mark Jason Williams, Max Woertendyke, and Perri Yaniv. click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here