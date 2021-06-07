Virtual Theatre This Week: June 7-13, 2021- with Matthew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara, Aaron Tveit and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway this week, June 7-13, 2021. This week (June 7-13) in live streaming: Matthew Morrison visits Backstage Live, the Next on Stage Season 3 finale, Show of Titles premieres, and so much more!

*Note: events are listed in Eastern Daylight Time

Monday, June 7

6:00 PM

Funky Mixed Motives - Mezzo Margaret O'Connell sings Max Lifchitz's delightful cycle Forget Me Not with the composer at the keyboard. Flutist Lisa Hansen plays Lifchitz's Mosaico Latinoamericano and romantic miniatures by the Mexican master Manuel M. Ponce. Jazz inspired works by Harry Bulow (Mixed Motives), Katrina Krimsky (Elise's Dream); and Sarah Wallin-Huff (DodecaFunky) round up the program. click here

7:00 PM

Boheme in the Heights - IN Series, Washington DC's standard-bearer for innovative opera theatre, presents BOHEME IN THE HEIGHTS, an animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini's classic opera. This film, created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington, DC's Columbia Heights neighborhood in Winter and Spring of 2020, tells of the exuberant creative power of youth, of the transcendence love, and heartbreak of first loss. Available for FREE on INvision, IN Series' virtual operahouse without walls, starting May 27 at 7:00 pm. click here

Movie Musical Monday - Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to announce that the next Movie Musical Monday discussion about the movie "Funny Girl" will be hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre Board Member and retired Chicago Public Library Foundation CEO Rhona Frazin with special guest multiple Emmy Award-winner, comedian, Broadway star and Center Square Bruce Vilanch, Monday, June 7 at 7 p.m. CDT. The link to RSVP for the free and open to the public Zoom discussion is available at https://www.facebook.com/PorchlightMusicTheatre/. For more information on Porchlight's online and live offerings including Movie Musical Monday, please go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. For more than a year, Porchlight has hosted Movie Musical Mondays weekly via Zoom. Conceived as a "book club" for movie musicals, Porchlight asks attendees to watch a selected film, RSVP to receive the Zoom link and come prepared with questions, comments or just to enjoy the live conversation. Since May 2020, almost 50 films from the Golden Age of movie musicals to recently released musical films have been discussed with attendees participating in conversations with a variety of hosts and special guests. "Funny Girl," starring the Academy Award-winner Barbra Streisand, in the role she created on Broadway, is the subject for the Frazin-Vilanch led conversation. click here

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Experiments 21: Lottie Platchett Took a Hatchett - Everyone remembers the trial of Lizzie Borden, the infamous woman who "took an axe," and "gave her Ma those forty whacks," but hiding in the shallows of history was another young woman who solved her problems with some blunt force trauma. Lottie Platchett was a rich but sheltered heiress living in the small town of Rammagansatt, Rhode Island, when in the early autumn of 1892, her father, the stern Josiah, and her stepmother, the real dirt-bag, Bertha, were brutally hacked to death. Suspicion immediately fell on Lottie, but did she do it? That's for you to decide. ‍ click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Michael Mayer. From February 16, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Schreck, Wohl, Silverman, and Fagan Reconnect for CCTP StageTalk Alumni Panel - The Cape Cod Theatre Project Welcomes three Tony Nominees - Heidi Schreck, Bess Wohl, and Leigh Silverman and Helen Hayes Award-Winner, Kip Fagan Join the Cape Cod Theatre Project (CCTP) welcomes back four distinguished alums: Heidi Schreck (What The Constitution Means to Me), Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons), Leigh Silverman (Violet) and Kip Fagan (Grand Concourse), in free a pre-season, StageTalk on June 7th at 8:00pm ET. This is a free, livestreamed event on Facebook and ZOOM. StageTalk is a lively chat series with CCTP's Artistic Director Hal Brooks. It provides a deeper behind the scenes look at the development process and playwriting. This is the third in a series of alumni panel discussions leading up to our 100th play in Season 27. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Animal Wisdom - Do you believe in ghosts? Take a virtual front row seat for this original film of the acclaimed musical séance, Animal Wisdom, where singer-songwriter-soothsayer Heather Christian lays to rest the souls that haunt her. Christian shapeshifts between rock star, folklorist and high priestess as she conjures a constellation of souls in an effort to confront her family's mythologies. With raucous, ferocious music that fuses blues, gospel and folk, Heather Christian invites you to raise a glass to the unseen forces that shape our lives. Adapted from the stage production that had a sold-out and acclaimed run at The Bushwick Starr, Animal Wisdom offers a transporting experience where a concert becomes a mass, and a mass becomes a séance, all in your living room. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Punk Ass Bitch - Atomic Focus Entertainment presents a One Night Only live-streamed performance of PUNK ASS BITCH, written by and starring Alet Taylor ("electric, powerful, a force!"). Extremely funny and very moving, AND it's based on her real-life-story. Synopsis below... Originally filmed in NYC (pre-pandemic), that's the version we're showing, BUT Alet will be live for a Q&A talk back, answering viewers' questions in realtime after the show. It's sure to be special. Click the event link to buy a ticket for Monday, June 7th at 8pm EST/ 5pm PST ($15 discounted price until May 15, then full price) The Show: After 18 months in a maximum security rehab, Sophie maintains gainful employment managing a certain pink lingerie store in NYC. Her boss tells her to hire girls who "represent the brand." But, rebellious to her core, she strikes back at the beauty-is-power world of retail by hiring every rejected underdog from the bottom of the pre-sorted application pile given to her by her soul-sucking boss. That includes a deaf woman, a transgender woman, a Little Person, and more. See the show to find out how that played out... Sobriety is hard! click here

Tuesday, June 8

12:00 AM

The Next Stage (the panic attack play) - In 2018, actor Caitlin Graham had her first panic attack-on stage. That night sparked a year of breaking down and delving into her family's history of mental illness, ultimately giving her some of the greatest gifts of her life. The Next Stage marks her first time back on stage since that production in 2018. It's a solo show that's part memoir and part exposure therapy. click here

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

6:00 PM

Vineyard Theatre 2021 Spring Gala Series- Michael R. Jackson and John Cameron Mitchell - Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, Vineyard Artist in Residence) and Tony winner John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) will discuss creating shows that changed the way LGBTQ+ stories were represented on stage and a vast range of other topics in a no holds barred conversation. click here

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Gounod's Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, Russell Braun, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. From December 10, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Stars in the House - Celebrating the Legacy of Mary Wilson. Join us for this encore presentation of past interviews with the fabulous Mary Wilson. click here

Wednesday, June 9

12:00 AM

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Matthew Morrison! click here

3:30 PM

American Pianists Association's Awards - Dominic Cheli's Solo Recital - The American Pianists Association has announced updated plans for|the 2021 classical awards. Due to the ongoing health crisis, President/CEO and Artistic Director, Joel Harrison has announced that the five 2021 finalists Dominic Cheli, Kenny Broberg, Mackenzie Melemed, Michael Davidman and Sahun Sam Hong, will record private adjudicated recitals April 15-17. Each recital will be recorded by WFYI for broadcast on radio and streaming and begin airing in late May via multiple platforms including radio, Facebook and YouTube). The five pianists will return to Indianapolis for the finals in front of live audiences June 25-27. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Samy Nour Younes Figaredo! - This week we're chatting with actor, musician and Live & In Color Board member Samy Nour Younes Figaredo (Into the Woods, TV's Transparent). Tune in with a cocktail and some questions for a great episode and chat! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

Valerie Coleman's Portraits of Josephine - On June 9, 2021, OSL's musicians will perform a livestreamed concert of composer Valerie Coleman's Portraits of Josephine. Written for woodwind quintet, this work celebrates the life of the famed performer and social justice activist Josephine Baker. Playwright and actor Kirya Traber will premiere her own original narrative to connect Coleman's musical depictions of Baker's origins, adventures, and legacy. click here

7:00 PM

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's La Sonnambula Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From March 21, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Thursday, June 10

12:00 AM

Cookin' with Gas: Online Edition (The Groundlings) - Your favorite improv show returns for an all new online format! Based entirely on audience suggestions, the comic daredevils invent custom-made fun that will have you falling out of your (virtual) seat. This Event will be run through ZOOM WEBINAR. All participants will receive a link prior to the event, which will require ZOOM registration. Please make sure you are registered and logged in 5 mins before the show to guarantee full access. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Nostalgia - Nostalgia will reveal instances of love through stories based on imagined or remembered reality from members of Loco7's Sirovich Senior Center's community of artists. This presentation is made up of twelve unique short toy theatre pieces that the participants created around the theme of nostalgia and love. When we search for the meaning of love we often reflect on the people who touched our lives; we learn from our parents, siblings, children, community, friends, life partners, mentors, national and religious views. This is the first part in Loco7's exploration of love told from the perspective of youth, seniors and middle aged artists. This intergenerational exploration will continue with various presentations, online and in person through December 2021. It will be an opportunity for broad sectors of the population to reflect upon their own values, and that of their family and global community through the power of love. Studies in Puppet Form and Performance, conducted by Federico Restrepo, and in partnership with Sirovich Senior Center, introduced participants to the use of puppetry and storytelling. This creative process and development of work took place over a 3 month period through weekly online meetings. click here

7:00 PM

Pride Trilogy I - Mark Nadler "Gay As They Say" - Did you ever listen to a song written by one of the greats and hear a phrase that made you say, "did I just hear what I think I heard?" In this fun and tuneful show, Mark Nadler explores the theory that Cole Porter, Noel Coward, Larry Hart and Billy Strayhorn meant what you think they meant when they wrote provocative, gay sounding phrases in their lyrics. Mark Nadler is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist, tap-dancer and comedian. He is the recipient of the 2015 Broadway World Editor's Choice Award for Entertainer of the Year. His off-Broadway hit, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, has been honored with the 2013 Nightlife Award and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award and two Broadway World Awards. The show was presented at The Adelaide Cabaret Festival in Adelaide, Australia, where it was nominated for the prestigious Helpmann Award. Additionally, Mark Nadler's Broadway Hootenanny performed at Adelaide Festival for several years in a row. Mr. Nadler has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops Orchestra and has been a soloist with the Baltimore Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Oregon Symphony, National Arts Centre Symphony in Ottawa and others. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Handel's Agrippina Starring Brenda Rae, Joyce DiDonato, Kate Lindsey, Iestyn Davies, Duncan Rock, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Harry Bicket. Production by Sir David McVicar. From February 29, 2020. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out who wins in the Season 3 finale! click here

Riley Mulherkar: And Now - Uncharted + Joe's Pub Live! - Chat with Joe's Pub, Greenwich House Music School, your fellow audience members, and the artists themselves via our YouTube channel during the premiere! Trumpeter Riley Mulherkar - a founder of the acclaimed brass quartet The Westerlies and a regular collaborator with such luminaries as Wynton Marsalis, Anna Deavere Smith, Theo Bleckmann and Alan Cumming - will share And Now. For this performance, Mulherkar will be premiering multiple songs from his forthcoming debut solo album, as well as new arrangements of works by George Gershwin and Hoagy Carmichael. He will be joined onstage by pianist Chris Pattishall, drummer Kyle Poole, and guest vocalist Vuyo Sotashe. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Stars in the House - Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp: Live from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with Kristin and the kids from KCBBC. a?? click here

Friday, June 11

12:00 AM

8:30 AM

THE OUTBREAK - An outbreak becomes a pandemic, Distancing becomes daily life, Isolation becomes an inevitable norm, Breathing becomes lethal, Hugging becomes a desperation, And we still remember the warmth of each other. click here

7:00 PM

The Completely Different Late Show: Online Edition (The Groundlings - It's fast and most definitely furious. Straight from the top, The Groundlings Main Company delivers a special online improv experience that could only happen LATE* at night! The perfect way to end the work week, so kick back and unwind with The Groundlings. *depending on your time zone :) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Thomas Adès's The Tempest Starring Audrey Luna, Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, Alek Shrader, Alan Oke, William Burden, Toby Spence, and Simon Keenlyside, conducted by Thomas Adès. Production by Robert Lepage. From November 10, 2012. click here

"Our Lady of 121st Street" - Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival - Part 2 From Stephen Adly Guirgis comes "Our Lady of 121st Street," an irreverently brash and insightful dark comedy that paints a vivid comic portrait of what happens when old friends meet old wounds and how old habits die hard. Set in New York City, a beloved Harlem nun has died, and her former students gather for her funeral. But her body has gone missing, and the delay gives the assembled menagerie time to contemplate the lives and loves they've lost (and found). Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Guirgis delivers a dark comedy that reminds us that our mortality can be (maybe should be) hilarious - if we can just remember what's important. Carl Forsman, professor in the School of Drama, directs actors from Studios III and IV in the play, called "uproariously fun and viscerally piercing" by The Daily Beast. "Our Lady of 121st Street" will be filmed during the spring semester and offered via livestream in June. click here

2021 CrossCurrent Contemporary Dance Virtual Festival - The event will be streamed live on Flushing Town Hall's YouTube channel. A celebration of the vibrant and diverse Asian American contemporary dance in the New York metropolitan area. Produced by Nai-Ni Chen and presented by Flushing Town Hall, the virtual festival, in its 7th season, brings together some of the best and the most creative contemporary dance choreographers in the New York Asian American Community, showcasing new works followed by artist discussion with Nai-Ni Chen. A not to be missed event if you like to see the latest in contemporary dance. RSVP: https://form.jotform.com/211324863854155 click here

8:00 PM

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

#LAOAtHome- After Hours: Songs of Protest - After Hours: Songs of Protest honors and celebrates incredible music that galvanizes social justice. This program of truly iconic songs-made famous by performers like Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye and Sam Cooke, among many others-is specially curated by host (and our astounding Artist in Residence) Russell Thomas. Soprano Brandie Sutton, baritone Justin Austin, drummer Jonathan Barber, pianist Damien Sneed and bass player Michael Olatuja will deliver extraordinary performances of this distinctive program. click here

Resilience - The Washington Chorus' Resilience digital choral experience highlights the power of music and the human spirit. In collaboration with visual artist Camilla Tassi and narrator Shannon Finney, the experience includes a world premiere excerpt from the TWC commissioned work Here's The Thing by acclaimed composer (and former TWC Artistic Director) Julian Wachner and Rome Prize-winning poet Samiya Bashir which features The Washington Chorus and Sphinx's EXIGENCE Vocal Ensemble accompanied by Wei-Han Wu; Ralph Vaughan Williams' sublime "Serenade to Music" featuring TWC soloists and violinist Akemi Takayama; and a stirring setting of Rollo Dilworth's "Freedom's Plow" featuring Dr. Dilworth on piano and guest tenor soloist LaVonte Heard. click here

Saturday, June 12

12:00 AM

3:00 PM

Coffeehouse Chronicles #160 Morgan Jenness: Markers of a Yenta Kitchen Dog - Moderated by Morgan Jenness with panelists including Maxinne Leighton, Jodi McClintock, Tom Ross, Emmett Forster, David Henry Hwang, Shelly Raffle, Muriel Borst Tarrant, Jim Nicola, Chris Grabowski, Lisa Peterson, Nina Mankin, Susan Rubin, Shelby Jiggetts, Wiley Hausam, Mark Russell, Anne Bogart and Nina Mankin With performances by Taylor Mac, David Cale, Lisa Ramirez, Daniel Alexander Jones, Luis Alfaro, Carl Hancock Rux, Talking Band and Nicky Paraiso click here

5:00 PM

9th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night - The legendary Ed Asner (the most decorated actor in the history of the Primetime Emmy® awards) presents the 9th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night, where poker aficionados and fans alike are invited to participate in a live online tournament featuring their favorite celebrities as opponents. Featuring an appearance by reigning champion Clancy Brown, a silent auction, a special musical performance by Aimee Mann, possible appearances by past celebrity players including Jack Black, Ben Affleck, and Don Cheadle, and all of the excitement will be streamed live across social media! This year's 300-seat event will use a brand-new digital platform, Poker 501, allowing professional poker hosts Phil Gordon (Bravo's "Celebrity Poker Showdown", ESPN's Poker Analyst), Maria Ho (2018 Women in Poker HALL OF FAME Inductee, NBC Sports' "Super High Roller Bowl"), and Nick Geber (Lead Announcer for the 39th-41st Annual World Series of Poker) to check in on tables throughout the livestream event. The cutting-edge virtual poker rooms give players like Triumph the Insult Comic Dog the ability to see, bluff, and heckle their table mates during every hand. Additional celebrities anteing up for the cause include Michael Shannon, Jake Tapper, Ron Funches, Lou Diamond Phillips, Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Daryl Hannah, Danny Bonaduce, Greg Proops, Haley Joel Osment, Mary Trump, Richard Kind, Natasha Henstridge, Jill Whelan, Willie Garson, Michael Ian Black, Mira Sorvino, Dave Foley, Matthew Modine, Michael McKean, Nicholas Gonzalez, Tom Arnold, Diedrich Bader, Keith Morrison, Holly Robinson Peete, Rodney Peete, Thomas Gibson, Brad Garrett, Daryl Evans, Steven Weber, BD Wong, Rosie O'Donnell, Joely Fisher, Jim Beaver, Kelly Hu, Massi Furlan, Jason Alexander, and more. This year's virtual event benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping 'differently-abled' individuals (and their families) with Autism, developmental delays, and all types of special needs. The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be a one-stop shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education. Additionally, the Center offers mental health services and arts and career advancement classes like cooking classes, yoga, acting, improv and more! These classes set out to help promote self confidence and balance. click here

7:00 PM

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A LIVING DOCUMENT - Featuring Tony Award winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Sadieh Rifai (Netflix's "Easy," "Patriot"), Karen Aldridge (Matilda, "Fargo"), Kirsten Fitzgerald (Widows, "Sirens") Sara Sevigny ("Empire"), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, "Chicago Fire"), Fawzia Mirza ("Chicago Fire"), Delia Kropp ("Work in Progress"), Cheryl Lynn Bruce (Stranger Than Fiction, The Grapes of Wrath), Directed by Kristina Valada-Viarsa??. In Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document, Justice Ruth convenes a female and non-binary chorus of nine to tell the story of her life through scenes, stories, and standup, showcasing her enduring legacy as an activist, jurist, and icon. Spanning ninety years of history, Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document offers a closer look at one of the most revered and reviled figures in modern American life.a??a?? Proceeds benefit the ACLU. This reading is presented in collaboration with Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document will be available to stream on-demand through June 16tha??. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Falstaff Starring Lisette Oropesa, Angela Meade, Stephanie Blythe, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Paolo Fanale, Ambrogio Maestri, and Franco Vassallo, conducted by James Levine. Production by Robert Carsen. From December 14, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

Stars in the House - Special guests TBA click here

Sunday, June 13

12:00 AM

Masterclass: Adrianna Hicks - Adrianna Hicks is a Texas native with a B.F.A degree in Musical Theatre from The University of Oklahoma's Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Throughout her career, Adrianna has had the honor of working with so many talented and inspiring artists such as Jerry Mitchell, Michael Bublé, and Heather Headley. Her Broadway debut was the revival of The Color Purple, working alongside Jennifer Hudson and rising star, Cynthia Erivo. Her previous Broadway credits include playing the role of the Fortune Teller in Aladdin and she is currently cast as Catherine of Aragon in the Broadway production of SIX. Adrianna is tremendously grateful for the love that Musical Theatre brings and she hopes to keep spreading that love to the world. There are only 10 spots to sing available total! Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Jenn, or perform for her, but may submit questions for her to answer during the Q&A. click here

Playing on Air presents REVELATIONS by JuCoby Johnson - Mahalia, a Black trans woman, returns to her hometown of Minneapolis during the tumultuous summer of 2020. Against a backdrop of fire and protest, she and her father tentatively rekindle a long-dormant bond. REVELATIONS is written by JuCoby Johnson (How It's Gon' Be) and directed by Goldie E. Patrick (Paradise Blue). It stars Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi (Klytmnestra: An Epic Slam Poem), John Douglas Thompson (Public Theater's Julius Caesar), and Lynnette R. Freeman (Ensemble Studio Theatre). click here

1:00 PM

Email Pro - Email Pro is a recurring 60-minute livestream based on Ivan Anderson's long-running email performance art. The show consists of writing and sending emails to strangers, whose email addresses are provided by members of the chat audience. The emails themselves consist of parodies of self-help, absurd distortions of what it's like to be a person, and frantic attempts to tell the truth and be helpful. Writing and sending them serves as a vehicle for improvised standup comedy and a very glitchy masterclass in using email. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Matthew Morrison - Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Morrison's most recent Broadway credit is starring as J.M Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland through January, 2016. The Broadway production is an adaptation of the 2004 film written by David Magee. The story follows the relationship between Barrie and the Davies family, who became the author's inspiration for the creation of Peter Pan. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In addition to his Broadway tenure in 2016, Morrison performed as a guest star on the CBS hit show The Good Wife, where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale. Morrison performed as a guest star throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC's show Grey's Anatomy. click here

3:30 PM

American Pianists Association's Awards - Michael Davidman's Solo Recital - The American Pianists Association has announced updated plans for|the 2021 classical awards. Due to the ongoing health crisis, President/CEO and Artistic Director, Joel Harrison has announced that the five 2021 finalists Dominic Cheli, Kenny Broberg, Mackenzie Melemed, Michael Davidman and Sahun Sam Hong, will record private adjudicated recitals April 15-17. Each recital will be recorded by WFYI for broadcast on radio and streaming and begin airing in late May via multiple platforms including radio, Facebook and YouTube. The five pianists will return to Indianapolis for the finals in front of live audiences June 25-27. click here

7:00 PM

Show of Titles - Broadway's Best Shows will present "Show of Titles," a musical extravaganza with dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. The evening will feature performances by Annaleigh Ashford, Len Cariou, Glenn Close, Gavin Creel, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O'Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams & Patrick Wilson and special appearances by Broadway Inspirational Voices, Candice Bergen, Danny Burstein, Bryan Cranston, Sheldon Harnick, John Kander, Angela Lansbury, John Leguizamo, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Phylicia Rashad, BD Wong & Florian Zeller. "Show of Titles" will be a rousing and memorable celebration of title songs from more than two dozen Broadway musicals spanning nine decades, ranging from "Lady Be Good" to "The Light in the Piazza." But is the original title song disappearing from the theatrical map? What used to be the norm has become a rarity. Tony nominees, for example, from the 60's frequently had title songs. Contrast the 1965-1966-67-68 seasons when 75% of the nominated musicals had title songs, with the three most recent seasons when there was no original title song from a Tony-nominated Broadway musical. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's Così fan tutte Starring Amanda Majeski, Serena Malfi, Kelli O'Hara, Ben Bliss, Adam Plachetka, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by David Robertson. Production by Phelim McDermott. From March 31, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Matthew Morrison - Matthew Morrison is a versatile actor who is recognized for his work on-stage and on-screen. He has been nominated for Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Morrison's most recent Broadway credit is starring as J.M Barrie in the musical Finding Neverland through January, 2016. The Broadway production is an adaptation of the 2004 film written by David Magee. The story follows the relationship between Barrie and the Davies family, who became the author's inspiration for the creation of Peter Pan. Morrison received two Drama Desk nominations for his role, and won the category of Favorite Actor in a Musical in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. In addition to his Broadway tenure in 2016, Morrison performed as a guest star on the CBS hit show The Good Wife, where he played the role of U.S. Attorney, Conor Fox, through the series finale. Morrison performed as a guest star throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC's show Grey's Anatomy. click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

