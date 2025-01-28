Videos: Watch Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher & More Sing From URINETOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Step inside the rehearsal room for Urinetown at New York City Center with Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Styles, Kevin Cahoon, and more! Watch videos of the cast performing "It's a Privilege to Pee" and "Follow Your Heart."

The upcoming production will also feature Jenni Barber (Little Becky Two Shoes, Mrs. Millenium), Josh Breckenridge (Senator Fipp), Yeman Brown (Billy Boy Bill), Kevin Cahoon (Old Man Strong, Hot Blades Harry), Pearl Scarlett Gold (Little Sally), Greg Hildreth (Officer Lockstock), Christopher Fitzgerald (Officer Barrel), Jeff Hiller (Mr. McQueen), Tiffany Mann (Soupy Sue), Daniel Quadrino (Robby the Stockfish), Graham Rowat (Ensemble, Officer Lockstock on Feb 14), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Josephine Strong), Rainn Wilson (Caldwell B. Cladwell), and John Yi (Tiny Tom).

"It's a Privilege to Pee" with Keala Settle, Jordan Fisher, Kevin Cahoon, & More

"Follow Your Heart" By Stephanie Styles & Jordan Fisher

About Urinetown

Encores! Urinetown runs February 5 through 16. In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman, a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. See a rehearsal photo here!