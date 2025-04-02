Michael Jackson Biopic Faces Delays and Possible Two-Part Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Changes are afoot for Michael, the highly anticipated yet oft-delayed musical biopic of the iconic Michael Jackson. According to a report in Deadline, the film is unlikely to be ready for its October 3 release date, which was already moved from April 18, 2025.

Furthermore, Michael, which is currently almost four hours long, may be split into two separate movies by Lionsgate, following Universal's strategy for Wicked. This rumor comes following the Lionsgate panel at CinemaCon, which was notably silent on the project. A contributing factor in the delay is the reworking of the third act of the film, which will require rewriting and reshooting.

The upcoming film stars Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the role of his late uncle. The cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller, Nia Longer, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham have been cast as Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively.

The movie is said to bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became known worldwide as the King of Pop. This epic, cinematic film will examine Jackson’s triumphs and tragedies — from his human side, to his public and private struggles, to the accusations and the 24/7 media microscope Jackson lived under, even at his artistic apex.

The all-star filmmaking team will also capture Michael’s undeniable creative genius, recreating his most memorable, iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look at one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

The upcoming film is unrelated to MJ the Musical, currently on tour as well as playing at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre.