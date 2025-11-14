Video: Why Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Chose WAITING FOR GODOT for Their Latest Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, currently starring in the Broadway revival of Waiting for Godot, recently spoke to CBS Mornings about the prolific play and their longtime friendship.

During the interview, the Bill and Ted stars talked about the genesis of the production, which began four years ago when the pair were brainstorming ways in which they could work together again. "We both come from theater, we both had cast a bunch of ideas around," said Winter. "I thought it was a brilliant idea. I certainly was well aware of the monumental nature of the task at hand."

Reeves said that the play — which follows two friends ruminating on philosophical questions of life and friendship — seemed a good choice. "I think we're a really good fit for the play. The two characters have a long-term friendship. We kind of cull from the text that they were performers together."

The strictly limited engagement of Waiting For Godot is now playing at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Find out what critics think of the production here.

Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' the production also features Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,' Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson