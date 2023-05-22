Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & More

The new movie musical will be released in theaters on December 25.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 1 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, LEOPOLDSTADT & More Win 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo 3 Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson
Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards Photo 4 Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The first trailer for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released.

Get a first look at Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and more in the new trailer ahead of the film's December 25 release date!

Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced Oprah WinfreyBarrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Brooks reprises her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Henson stars as Shug Avery.

The star-studded film also includes Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Colman Domingo as Mister. Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie, with Bailey playing the younger version of the character and Ciara playing the older version. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi plays Young Celie.

Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis will play Celie and Nettie's mother, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, GRAMMY-winner Jon Batiste will play a piano man and the husband of Shug Avery.

The cast is rounded out by Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The film is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Watch the new trailer here:






Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Will Screen at Cannes Film Festival Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Will Screen at Cannes Film Festival

The upcoming musical film The Color Purple is set to be screened at Cannes Film Festival. The festival is currently running through May 27. The film's star, Fantasia Barrino, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself on her way to the festival.

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon Presentation Photo
Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical CinemaCon Presentation

Oprah Winfrey presented a first look at the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple at CinemaCon yesterday. Winfrey was joined by director Blitz Bazawule and stars Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino. Check out photos from inside the presentation now!

Oprah Debuts First Footage of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Oprah Debuts First Footage of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

Fantasia Barrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Danielle Brooks will reprise her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Taraji P. Henson is slated to play Shug Avery. The cast also includes Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste, and more. Check out a photo of the first poster!

THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas Day Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas Day

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a movie musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple will premiere later this year. The film, previously set to come to cinemas on December 20, has now shifted its opening day to Christmas Day, December 25.


From This Author - Michael Major

EXTREME Announce UK/EU Dates For 'THICKER THAN BLOOD' Global Headlining TourEXTREME Announce UK/EU Dates For 'THICKER THAN BLOOD' Global Headlining Tour
Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra Releases Latest Single 'A Crazy Night'Young-Borra AKA Jonas Young-Borra Releases Latest Single 'A Crazy Night'
Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Announces New Album & Releases First SongMarc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Announces New Album & Releases First Song
CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16CHEVALIER Arrives to Digital Retailers on June 16

Videos

Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role Video
Colton Ryan Has 'Unbridled Pride' for His NEW YORK, NEW YORK Role
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him Video
Sean Hayes on Why GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR is 'Therapeutic' to Him
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Video
Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You