Video: Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey & More

The first trailer for the new movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released.

Get a first look at Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and more in the new trailer ahead of the film's December 25 release date!

Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced Oprah Winfrey, Barrino leads the cast of the film as Celie. Brooks reprises her Tony-nominated performance as Sofia, which we played in the musical's 2016 revival. Henson stars as Shug Avery.

The star-studded film also includes Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, and Colman Domingo as Mister. Bailey and Ciara will share the role of Celie's beloved sister, Nettie, with Bailey playing the younger version of the character and Ciara playing the older version. Phylicia Pearl Mpasi plays Young Celie.

Oscar-nominee Aunjanue Ellis will play Celie and Nettie's mother, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, GRAMMY-winner Jon Batiste will play a piano man and the husband of Shug Avery.

The cast is rounded out by Louis Gossett, Jr. will play the role of Ol' Mister, David Alan Grier is Reverend Avery, Tamela J. Mann will play First Lady, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi is Young Celie, Deon Cole is Alfonso, and Stephen Hill will play the role of Buster.

The Color Purple is an unforgettable story of enduring love and triumph over adversity. With a fresh, joyous score of jazz, ragtime, gospel and blues, this stirring family chronicle follows the inspirational Celie, as she journeys from childhood through joy and despair, anguish and hope to discover the power of love and life.

The film is based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Watch the new trailer here:



