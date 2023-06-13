Video: Watch CAMELOT's Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap Record 'What Do the Simple Folk Do?'

Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released.

The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of Camelot was recorded on Monday, April 24; and is now available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) and available everywhere CDs are sold on Friday, June 30. Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai.

Below, watch as Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap record "What Do the Simple Folk Do?"



