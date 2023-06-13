Video: Watch CAMELOT's Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap Record 'What Do the Simple Folk Do?'

Camelot is running on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released.

The 2023 Broadway Cast Recording of Camelot was recorded on Monday, April 24; and is now available digitally and on CD (exclusively at the Vivian Beaumont Theater) and available everywhere CDs are sold on Friday, June 30. Released by Broadway Records, the album is produced by David Caddick and David Lai

Below, watch as Phillipa Soo and Andrew Burnap record "What Do the Simple Folk Do?"







RELATED STORIES

1
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonights Performances Due To Air Quality Photo
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality

The Broadway revival of Camelot has canceled tonight's performance due to ongoing issues with air quality in New York City stemming from wildfires in Canada.

2
Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadways Knight in Shining Armor Photo
Video: How Jordan Donica Prepped to Be Broadway's Knight in Shining Armor

Where in the world is there in the world a man so extraordinaire as Jordan Donica? You could say that the Tony nominee was groomed play roles like Camelot's Lancelot du Lac... literally. In this video, watch as Jordan chats about the role that brought him his first Tony nomination.

3
Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of CAMELOT Photo
Video: Go Inside the Recording Studio with the Cast of CAMELOT

Recently the cast of Lincoln Center Theater's revival of Lerner and Loewe's Camelot gathered at Power Station to record the cast album. This is the first Broadway cast album since the iconic original album was released. Watch videos of the cast recording sessions!

4
Video: Jordan Donica Didnt Think Hed Ever Be a Tony Nominee Photo
Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Jordan Donica chats more about why this show is so important to him, his journey from workshops to stage, and so much more.

More Hot Stories For You

Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and TourDeborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour
Wake Up With BWW 6/13: TONY AWARDS Ratings, Reviews, Performances, Photos, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/13: TONY AWARDS Ratings, Reviews, Performances, Photos, and More!
Photos: Party With The Stars Inside The Tonys Afterparty At The Carlyle HotelPhotos: Party With The Stars Inside The Tonys Afterparty At The Carlyle Hotel
Lupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's LookLupita Nyong'o Shares the Meaningful Message Behind Her Tony's Look

Videos

Video: Jerry Mitchell Celebrates Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award Video Video: Jerry Mitchell Celebrates Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award
Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical' Video
Natasha Katz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Musical'
Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' Video
Beowulf Boritt Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical'
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Getting Jane Seymour-Ready Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Getting Jane Seymour-Ready
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You