Video: Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top' on the TODAY SHOW

This morning, Betty Who, Solea Pfeiffer, Lillias White, Reeve Carney, and the cast of Hadestown appeared on The TODAY Show to perform "Livin' It Up on Top" from the Tony-winning Broadway musical.

Who made her Broadway debut earlier this month along side Phillip Boykin. Before the performance, the Australian pop star discussed her theaterical dreams with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"I wanted to be on Broadway before I knew I wanted to write music or anything else of the other things that I've been doing," Who shared. "Every day I touch the walls of the theater and I can't believe it's happening."

They were joined by Amelia Cormack, Lindsey Hailes, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Alex Lugo, Sayo Oni, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, Yael “YaYa” Reich, Eddie Noel Rodríguez, and Allysa Shorte.

Watch the complete performance below! Hadestown is running on Broadway now at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Hadestown marks the first time in over a decade that a woman has been the solo author of a musical: writing the music, lyrics, and book, and is the fourth time in Broadway history a woman has accomplished this creative feat.

It also marks the first time in Broadway history that a show’s female composer and female director both won Tony Awards for their work. Earlier this year, the landmark musical became the longest running show in the history of the Walter Kerr Theatre and holds the record for highest grossing musical in that venerated stage’s 100-year history.

Watch the performance here:



