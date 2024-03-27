Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Casey Likes and the cast of Back to the Future appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform "Johnny B. Goode."

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is running now at at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

The production is among the first Broadway musicals to perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show following its move to New York City. Other Broadway appearances have included performances from Shucked (watch here) and Kimberly Akimbo (watch here).

The 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical stars Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen).

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando and features a multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team that includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.