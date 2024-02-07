Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform the act one closing number, "This Time."

The performance, filmed at the Booth Theatre, features Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Steven Boyer, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White.

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre through Sunday, April 28, 2024. The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour this September.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing, Kimberly Akimbo will have played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway.

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire).

With her win for Kimberly Akimbo, Jeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Watch the performance here:



