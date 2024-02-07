Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kimberly Akimbo is running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre through Sunday, April 28, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 2 Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End Photo 3 Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End
Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway Photo 4 Full Cast Set For THE WHO'S TOMMY on Broadway

Kimberly Akimbo Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $61.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO Perform 'This Time' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

The cast of Kimberly Akimbo appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform the act one closing number, "This Time."

The performance, filmed at the Booth Theatre, features Victoria Clark, Justin CooleySteven BoyerAlli MauzeyBonnie MilliganOlivia Elease HardyFernell HoganMichael Iskander, and Nina White.

Kimberly Akimbo is currently running on Broadway at the Booth Theatre through Sunday, April 28, 2024. The musical will kick off a 75-week, 60- city National Tour this September.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO opened on Broadway to unanimous rave reviews on November 10, 2022, following its world premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company in November 2021. Upon closing, Kimberly Akimbo will have played 32 previews and 612 performances on Broadway. 

Named BEST MUSICAL by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards, Kimberly Akimbo is also the winner of 4 additional Tony Awards: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Victoria Clark), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical (Bonnie Milligan), Best Score (David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori), and Best Book (David Lindsay-Abaire).

With her win for Kimberly AkimboJeanine Tesori made history as the first female composer to win two Tony Awards for Best Score.

Watch the performance here:







RELATED STORIES

1
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date Photo
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Announces Closing Date

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, has announced its final Broadway performance and we have all the details.

2
Video: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzeys Parody of Sisters Photo
Video: Watch Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's Parody of 'Sisters'

Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey's parody of 'Sisters' from White Christmas! 

3
Exclusive: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Photo
Exclusive: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Stars Bonnie Milligan, Alli Mauzey, and More Sing Carols For A Cure

The holiday season is not complete without the perfect music to accompany it. See photos of cast members from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo, hit the recording studio below for Carols for a Cure 2023! See photos of stars Alli Mauzey, Tony-winner Bonnie Milligan and more!

4
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule Photo
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule

Victoria Clark, who took home the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo, recently announced via Instagram that she will 'cut back' her performance schedule in the musical.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan Kimberly Akimbo Unisex Perspective Raglan
Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks Kimberly Akimbo Star Socks
Kimberly Akimbo Keyart Magnet Kimberly Akimbo Keyart Magnet
Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain Kimberly Akimbo Logo Keychain

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

WE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. EvelynWE tv to Welcome THE BRAXTONS For New Series With Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar & Ms. Evelyn
Interview: Kandi Burruss on Bringing THE WIZ to 'Another Level' as Producer on Broadway RevivalInterview: Kandi Burruss on Bringing THE WIZ to 'Another Level' as Producer on Broadway Revival
Robbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By ParamountRobbie Williams Movie Musical Acquired By Paramount
Usher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get TicketsUsher Announces 'Past Present Future' Tour: How to Get Tickets

Videos

Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day Video
Photos & Congress & NY State Proclaim Purlie victorious Day
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Video
Take a Ride in the DeLorean at BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA Video
Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LEMPICKA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
APPROPRIATE
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO

Recommended For You