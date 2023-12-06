Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'We Love Jesus' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

SHUCKED is the first Broadway production to perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Shucked made history as the first Broadway production to perform on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week.

Their performance of "We Love Jesus" came after the first installment of Broadway in 6A, where Clarkson sent Dave, a lifelong New Yorker who does not typically go to the theater, to attend the show and give his honest review. Find out what he thought and watch the performance below!

Shucked songwriter Shane McAnally also sat down with Clarkson for an interview. Cast members John Behlmann and Grey Hensen joined them to present Clarkson with the "Shuckey" Award, the production's weekly award to their star employee.

Shucked is currently running on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre through January 14.

The show features a book by 2023 Tony Award nominee Robert Horn, music and lyrics by 2023 Tony Award nominees Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by 2023 Tony Award nominee and three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is turning Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch clips from Clarkson's Shucked-themed episode here:




Recommended For You