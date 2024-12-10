Video: WICKED Movie Singalong Tickets Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to sing along with Wicked! As previously announced, select movie theaters will host special sing-a-long screenings of the new Wicked movie starting on December 25. More than 1,000 theaters throughout the United States, Canada and select international markets will host interactive sing-along screenings, which will feature on-screen lyrics and a special introduction from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Watch a video announcement encouraging Wicked fans to buy tickets, on sale now!

Featuring Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz’s songs from the generation-defining stage musical, the film’s groundbreaking soundtrack has made history, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. With more than 270 million global streams, it has achieved the largest streaming week ever for a stage-to-screen musical film soundtrack and stands as the No. 1 soundtrack debut of the decade. A special sing-along version of the soundtrack will be released digitally on December 20 through Verve Records/Republic Records, coinciding with the theatrical sing-along screenings.

“The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” said Jim Orr, president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season.”

The sing-along screenings will be presented in standard format theaters, with most locations offering multiple showtimes on December 25. This special presentation will include all the film's celebrated musical numbers with on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences to join in with the performances that have captivated viewers worldwide.

Tickets for the Wicked sing-along screenings are on sale now. For more information about showtimes and tickets, visit here. The film will continue to play in standard format at theaters nationwide.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.