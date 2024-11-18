WICKED Movie Singalong Screenings Coming This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway fans are in luck! Starting on December 25, select movie theaters will host special sing-a-long screenings of the new Wicked movie. According to Variety, viewers are invited to belt out their favorite numbers from the new film such as Popular, The Wizard and I, and Defying Gravity in approximately 1,000 theaters across North America.

This is not the first time that a major studio has catered to musical fans, with other movie musicals like The Greatest Showman previously receiving the singalong treatment as well. More information, such as participating theaters and showtimes, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.