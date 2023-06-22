Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love

Lisa also shares her favorite part of being part of both the Hamilton and Wicked Tours through the years in Episode 71 of Survival Jobs: A Podcast.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the wonderfully talented and humble Lisa Finegold who is currently the Dance Captain and Swing in the Broadway company of Wicked, currently playing at the Gershwin Theatre. Finegold shares her favorite part of being in the iconic groundbreaking show and what she loves about wearing so many different hats as part of the company.  

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of  “Hamilton Versus Wicked Lyric Challenge”, Finegold shares her feelings on the catastrophic Drag Bans happening in parts of the country and why Drag is so important. 

Episode 71 opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check discussing the brilliant Alex Newell from ‘Shucked’ and the rest of the Tony Awards! Lastly,  the exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and an audio only version is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. 

WICKED to Take Part in Summer Volunteer Event Series Photo
WICKED to Take Part in Summer Volunteer Event Series

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi, and NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue joined President and CEO of the Partnership for New York City Kathryn Wylde and the Broadway musical Wicked to launch a new volunteer event series.

Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for American Girl Doll Kavi Photo
Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for American Girl Doll Kavi

An Elphaba and Glinda costume set has been released for American Girl Doll's 2023 Girl of the Year, Kavi Sharma!

Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of Fiyero in WICKED This Month Photo
Jordan Litz To Assume the Role of 'Fiyero' in WICKED This Month

Jordan Litz will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Fiyero, beginning performances on Tuesday, May 16th at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre. Learn how to purchase tickets to Wicked!

Broadways Brittney Johnson is Expecting a Baby Photo
Broadway's Brittney Johnson is Expecting a Baby

Brittney Johnson has announced that she is expecting a baby! 

