Video: Watch: Inside ROMY & MICHELE with Jordan Kai Burnett

Survival Jobs is back with Episode 145, hosted by Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo and was filmed live at WelcomeToTimesSquare.com Studios in New York City! This episode dives into an energetic and heartfelt conversation with actor, comedian, and singer Jordan Kai Burnett. Jordan opens up about the thrill of playing Heather Mooney in Romy and Michele The Musical, which just closed off-Broadway! Jordan reflects on their creative journey from graduating from Emerson College to building a career in Los Angeles and Las Vegas before returning to New York City. Jordan also discusses their instant bond with their co-star Laura Bell Bundy and how their friendship enhances the work they bring to the stage together!

The episode wraps with a playful and unforgettable moment as Jordan joins co host Samantha for a taboo inspired nineties Post Its game that brings a burst of fun and nostalgia to the end of the interview! It is a segment you do not want to miss and a perfect way to close an episode filled with creativity, insight, and joy!

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on Broadway Podcast Network as well as popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible etc. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!