Video: The Avett Brothers Perform During SWEPT AWAY Opening Night Curtain Call

Swept Away, with music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers, officially opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, November 19. The cast was joined on stage for a special performance by The Avett Brothers during the show's curtain call, alongside cast members John Gallagher, Jr., Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. Check out the video here!

In attendance on opening night were Clive Davis, Alexander Skarsgård, Anna Wintour, Brooke Shields, Sara Bareilles, Patricia Clarkson, Will Butler, Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski, Lena Headey & Marc Menchaca, Edie Falco, Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Richard Schiff, Jennifer Nettles, Rachel Chavkin, Billy Porter, Betsy Wolfe, Stephen Root, Alex Timbers, Jessica Vosk, Alex Newell, Matt Doyle, Gideon Glick, Peter Friedman, Tom Kitt, Justin Peck, Jeanine Tesori, Ryann Redmond, Corey & Casey Cott, and many more.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning costume designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke,and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.