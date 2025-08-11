Video: Thayne Jasperson Reflects on 10 Years of HAMILTON on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hamilton, original Hamilton cast member Thayne Jasperson recently visited Good Morning America, where he spoke about the long-lasting legacy of the Broadway hit.

During the conversation, the Jasperson reflected on the recent 10th anniversary performance, which saw former cast members and Lin-Manuel Miranda himself in attendance. "When I came out to do my bit, I didn't expect anything. I thought maybe I'll get a hoot and a holler from the OG cast, but then suddenly everybody started screaming and standing up," recalled the performer. "I'm trying to sing, and yet I'm crying and I'm laughing... It was like this feeling of love and support that I've never felt before."

Jasperson is the last original cast member still starring in the ongoing Broadway production, and credits his longevity to Hamilton being a well-written show and the opportunity to continue working alongside other top-notch cast members. "The work is fantastic. It's always relevant, no matter where we are in the world. There's a depth to it that you can dive into every time." Check out the full interview now.

Last week, Lin-Manuel Miranda announced that the proshot of Hamilton, which debuted on Disney+ in 2020, will be making its way to theaters this year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the hit musical nationwide on September 5.

The theatrical release of Hamilton expands upon the version available on Disney+ with the inclusion of “Reuniting the Revolution,” an exclusive special prologue to the film featuring all-new interviews with the original cast and creators as they reflect on the impact the show has had on their lives. Tickets for the theatrical screeners are available now here.

To celebrate the theatrical release of Hamilton, a special premiere screening event will take place on Wednesday, September 3, at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater, home of The Public Theater’s Free Shakespeare in the Park. A limited number of advance tickets will be available for a donation beginning August 11. A free ticket lottery distribution will be available at The Public Theater on September 3, as well as a free standby line in Central Park prior to the screening’s start. More information here. All advance ticket donations will benefit The Public Theater, where “Hamilton” originally debuted in 2015 before transferring to Broadway.

Hamilton premiered on Disney+ on July 3. It features the original Broadway cast, including Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.