Video: Swing Tara Jackson Answers HADESTOWN Fan Questions

While in costume as a Fate, Hadestown swing Tara Jackson responds to audience-submitted questions. Watch her answers in the video here!



Hadestown currently stars Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Lillias White as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades, Maia Reficco as Eurydice, and Allison Russell as Persephone. They are joined by Shea Renee, Jessie Shelton, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson. Hailey Kilgore, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Hewitt will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway beginning Tuesday, January 14, 2025.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.



Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre, and the North American tour has just completed a 3-year run. Productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open in Spring 2025.