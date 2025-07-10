Video: Sneak Peek of Broadway In Bryant Park, Week 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier today, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2025 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July.

This week's performances featured the casts of & Juliet, BOOP! The Musical, Hell’s Kitchen, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ the Musical, and The Great Gatsby. Catch a sneak peek below and check back later for complete photo and video coverage.

Tune in next week for performances from Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Gypsy, Just In Time, The Book of Mormon, and Wicked. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2025 schedule.

"Where I Wanna Be" from Boop! The Musical:

"The Color of Love" from Boop! The Musical:

"Roaring On" from The Great Gatsby:

"...Baby One More Time" from & Juliet:

"La Dee Dah With You" from The Great Gatsby:

"The Rainy Day We Met" from Maybe Happy Ending:

"The River" from Hell's Kitchen