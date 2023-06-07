Video: See Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More in CABARET Rehearsals at Barrington Stage Company

A new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret will run June 14-July 8 at Barrington Stage Company. 

By: Jun. 07, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal footage below! 

The cast features Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's "Smash," Broadway's Into the Woods revival, The Collaboration, Deaf West Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Sally Bowles, BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress (BSC's Who Could Ask for Anything More?, Mr. Saturday Night, Broadway's On the Town, American Idiot) as Fraulein Kost, Richard Kline ("Three's Company," Don't Think Twice, Broadway's Waitress, Wicked First National Tour) as Herr Schultz, Nik Alexander (Broadway: Ain't No Mo', Motown the Musical; Hamilton 2nd National Tour) as the Emcee, Dan Amboyer ("Younger," "Uncoupled," "William & Katherine: A Royal Romance") as Cliff Bradshaw, Candy Buckley (Broadway: Roundabout Theater Company's 1998 Cabaret revival, Thoroughly Modern Millie; Shakespeare in the Park: The Taming of the Shrew) as Fraulein Schneider, and Tom Story (Berkshire Theatre Group: Arsenic and Old Lace, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You and The Actor's Nightmare; Signature Theatre VA: An Act of God) as Ernst Ludwig. The ensemble cast features Julia Harnett, Kimberly Hudman, Evan Kinnane, Lina Lee, Charles Mayhew Miller, Ryland Marbutt, Fred Odgaard, and Tiffany Topol.

With a book by Joe Masteroff, John Kander & Fred Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret will open the Boyd-Quinson Stage season in new production directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and choreographed by Katie Spelman. The production also features music direction by Angela Steiner, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, and wig design by Mary Martin. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.




