Video: Sarah Hyland and Ryan McCartan Explain Why THE GREAT GATSBY Is Different Than People Remember

Sarah Hyland and Ryan McCartan, current stars of Broadway's The Great Gatsby, recently appeared on Morning Joe to discuss their experience in the acclaimed production.

Hyland called the opportunity "a dream come true," adding "I love the theater so much. It's like a second home to me and it's so wonderful to be back." She was most recently seen on New York stages in 2024 as Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors.

During the interview, the duo talked about people's relationship with the source material, originally published a hundred years ago by F. Scott Fitzgerald. "I love the book," McCartan said, pointing out that audience memories of the story don't always line up with how the plot actually progresses. "People think that they remember the book because they remember the romance and the parties. And then they come and see the show and, spoiler, everybody kind of dies at the end, or at least their dreams do...But what I love about our show is that it maintains the party and the romance as long as it physically can."

Hyland went on to highlight the differences between working in television as opposed to theater: "Theater is such an experience and a whirlwind. Not only do you create a relationship with everyone backstage, ensemble, creative team and actors, but also the relationship with the audience. And it's different every single night..." Watch the full interview here!

Hyland and McCartan are currently appearing on Broadway as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby in the musical The Great Gatsby. The musical’s current cast also includes Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Terrence Mann as Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby. The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century.