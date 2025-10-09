Video: Sam Tutty & Christiani Pitts Sing From TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at Sam Tutty and Christiani Pitts singing songs from Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), opening on Broadway next month. The pair performed "New York," "This Is The Place," and "American Express" at the Refinery Hotel Rooftop on Thursday morning, overlooking New York City. Watch the videos below!

Previews begin Saturday, November 1, 2025, ahead of the opening night on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Longacre Theatre.

Christiani Pitts – "This Is The Place"

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) stars Olivier Award-winning actor Sam Tutty, in his Broadway debut as Dougal, and Broadway leading lady Christiani Pitts as Robin, who reprise their roles from the show’s acclaimed run at American Repertory Theater.

Written and composed by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan and directed and choreographed by Tim Jackson (Merrily We Roll Along, Dylan Mulvaney’s The Least Problematic Woman in the World), Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met.

Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.