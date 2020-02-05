Video: Roger Bart Performs 'It Works!' from BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical
Tony Award winner, Roger Bart, will star as 'Dr Emmett Brown' in the world premiere of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, which opens at the Manchester Opera House this month.
Get a sneak peek of the show and Roger in the iconic role below as he performs, "It Works!" a triumphant ode to scientific success.
⚡️? REHEARSAL EXCLUSIVE ?⚡️- Back to the Future (@BTTFmusical) February 5, 2020
Click ▶️ to hear brand new song 'It Works' performed by our very own Dr Emmett L. Brown, @TheTonyAwards winner - @RogerBartoffic!
Set your destination to the @PalaceandOpera from Feb 20! Book Your Tickets Yesterday: https://t.co/1rncfsx1ZQ ? pic.twitter.com/F4hJhqRkMk
Roger Bart has had a prolific career on stage and screen. His most notable TV and film credits including The Stepford Wives, The Producers, the recurring role of George Williams in Desperate Housewives (ABC), for which the cast won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, the recurring role of Roger Riskin in Episodes (BBC 2), Vice Principal Nero in A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) and currently Judge Curtis Wilson in Good Trouble (Freeform). Roger's Broadway credits include Carmen Ghia (Tony nomination) and then Leo Bloom in The Producers, Xanthias in The Frogs, Dr Frederick Frankenstein in Young Frankenstein, Tony Delvecchio in Disaster The Musical (all original Broadway productions). Bart was the original singing voice of Hercules in the animated classic film of the same name and this summer took on the nemesis role of Hades in the stage premier of Hercules at the Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park. Go the Distance, the hit song from the feature film, was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe for Best Song. In 1999, Roger won the Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Snoopy in You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Broadway. He will be making his British stage debut in BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical.
Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will have a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will be directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Hugh Vanstone and Tim Lutkin (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations will be by Ethan Popp, with dance arrangements by David Chase.
Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with, Kimberly Magarro, Robert L. Hutt, Ricardo Marques, Glass Half Full Productions, Playing Field.
