Video: Nicole Scherzinger Discusses SUNSET BLVD Reactions and Reviews

Though Nicole Scherzinger doesn't go out of her way to read reviews, she is feeling the love. The Sunset Blvd star is receiving raves for her turn as Norma Desmond in the current Broadway production, which she finds very meaningful.

"My friends and family share with me some quotes which really make my heart explode. It's extremely humbling, because I feel like finally, for the first time, I'm seen," the performer explained on a visit to Live with Kelly and Mark.

She also previewed the show for those who haven't seen the production: "If anyone has ever seen past productions or the film, it's kind of unrecognizable...It's very minimal [and] very stripped back," she said, adding that they have also "incorporated camera work and cinematography" into the show.

Director Jamie Lloyd's new Broadway production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. is currently playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre. Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd. features an iconic score including the songs "With One Look," "The Perfect Year," and "As If We Never Said Goodbye."

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

