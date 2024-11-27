Video: Michelle Williams Explains the Difference Between Performing in a Concert and on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Performing in a musical is very different than performing in a concert, says Michelle Williams. The singer, who is currently starring in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss the musical and share some of her experiences in the production.

"If you're a performer, you can kind of command the stage and do what you want. Spotlights are going to follow you wherever you want," Williams told Clarkson on the show. "But [on] Broadway, you must be [in the right place] when they tell you to be so that a light doesn't come and hit you in the head or something!"

Also in the interview, Williams encouraged Clarkson to try Broadway, despite the host's apprehension about performing in a musical for eight shows a week. "You would think that the voice would get tired, but it's building a muscle," Williams explained. Watch the interview now!

DEATH BECOMES HER opened on Thursday, November 21 at the (205 West 46th Street). The show stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny's Child, Chicago). The cast also features Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, Warren Yang, Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for.

After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not!