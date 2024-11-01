Video: Meet the Munchkins in New WICKED Featurette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Wicked video has dropped, serving as an introduction to the beloved Munchkin folk who live in the Land of Oz.

"The Munchkins we really wanted to define as a culture. Not a size, not a look," explains director Jon M. Chu in the video. "They are made up of many different types of people in Oz." Chu goes on to explain how Munchkins place a lot of importance on agriculture, as it is their job to collect the color from the beautiful tulip fields.

The video includes new footage, presumably from the beginning of the film when Glinda arrives to relay the story of her late friend Elphaba, the Green Witch. We also see behind-the-scenes footage, including Ariana Grande in costume interacting with the supporting cast of Munchkins and Chu working on the set.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!