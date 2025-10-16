Video: Rachel Zegler Duets With Laufey at Madison Square Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Zegler hit the stage at Madison Square Garden this week to join Laufey in her A Matter of Time tour. The pair sang "Goddess" from the Icelandic singer's Bewitched album. watch!

@laufeyland not one, but two goddesses onstage last night. @laufey x @RachelZegler the collab we all needed❤️ ♬ original sound - laufeyland

Zegler recently starred as Eva Peron in The Jamie Lloyd Company’s West End production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s EVITA. The production ran at The London Palladium through September 6 and is rumored to transfer to Broadway. Read the reviews here.

In 2024, Zegler made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her film credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the Netflix animated musical Spellbound, Y2K, and Disney's Snow White.