Video: Lauren Patten Brings Broadway Home with A JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tune

Throughout the Covid-19 crisis, many Broadway artists have taken to social media to engage, inform, or otherwise entertain fans whose theatre plans have been put on hold due to the virus.

Tonight, Jagged Little Pill star, Lauren Patten, joined the trend as she treated her social media followers to an Alanis Morissette favorite, "Hand In My Pocket"

Check out Lauren's song below and don't forget to tune in to BroadwayWorld's Living Room Concert series to catch your Broadway faves bringing you show tunes from a safe social distance!





