Video: Kecia Lewis Accepts Tony Award For HELL'S KITCHEN

Tonight, Kecia Lewis won the 2024 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for HELL'S KITCHEN.

Watch her acceptance speech below!

About Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis made her Broadway debut at 18 years old in the original company of Dreamgirls, directed by Michael Bennett. Her other Broadway credits include The Gospel at Colonus (with Morgan Freeman), Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (standby for Nell Carter), Once on This Island (OBC), The Drowsy Chaperone (OBC), Chicago, Leap of Faith (OBC), Cinderella (as Marie/Fairy Godmother) and most recently Children of a Lesser God (directed by Kenny Leon). Off Broadway she has starred in the title role of Mother Courage, The Skin of Our Teeth (Obie Award) Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center (Drama Desk award nomination), and Marie and Rosetta (Lortel & Drama League nominations/ Obie Award winner). Her work on the last season of MAD ABOUT YOU was loved by fans and critics alike. Further television credits include Guest Star and recurring roles on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “Royal Pains,” “Limitless,” “Conviction,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Blue Bloods,” “SMILF,” “The Blacklist,” “The Passage” (recurring), and the Hulu series, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (recurring). As a vocalist Kecia has performed in Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Russia. Kecia can also be seen on Amazon in “With Love” and HBO Max’s “And Just Like That...” Kecia can also be seen in Evan Parter’s The Independent alongside Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Cena which is now streaming on Peacock.

In the mid 90’s, in an apartment high above the energy and grit of Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood, 17-year-old Ali squints toward the horizon until she can just see the Hudson River. Despite the warnings of her protective mother, the symphony of the street calls to her—promising freedom, excitement, and the possibility of love. Finding herself. When a wise piano teacher helps her find her voice, Ali learns she can make the city her own. Don’t miss this exhilarating, joyful, coming-of-age story filled with that New York Grit about chasing your dreams, honoring your roots, identity and finding your voice. Directed by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristopher Diaz, and featuring Keys’ new original songs and iconic anthems—in a story inspired by her own NY experience—HELL’S KITCHEN is the kind of Broadway musical dreams are made of.