Video: Jordan Tyson Sings 'Strangers Like Me' From TARZAN MCC's MISCAST25

MCC Theater has released footage of Gypsy star Jordan Tyson singing "Strangers Like Me" from the musical Tarzan at MISCAST25. The event, one of the most anticipated in theater each year, took place last month. The biggest stars of stage and screen took to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.

Miscast25 also featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls").

Tyson currently stars as June in the Audra McDonald-led Gypsy on Broadway. She was seen last season as Young Allie in The Notebook.

MCC Theater’s annual MISCAST gala is a one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway’s hottest stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast! Funds from MISCAST help MCC Theater produce some of the most talked-about new work Off-Broadway, support our Youth Company and in-school partnerships serving New York City public high school students, and our literary development work with emerging playwrights.