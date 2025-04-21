Video: Jinkx Monsoon Shares Look Inside Her New York City Apartment

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pirates! The Penzance Musical star Jinkx Monsoon is taking audiences inside her New Yorlk City apartment. After joking that "the theatre covers" her rent, Monsoon took New York real estate content creator Caleb Simpson inside her apartment.

"This is not a typical New York apartment. This is very, 'Hi, I'm on Broadway for four months,'" the Drag Race winner joked while showing off her digs.

Monsoon can currently be seen in Roundabout Theatre Company's reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical.

With music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis.

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).

The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Tyrone L. Robinson, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

After Jinkx Monsoon became the first two-time winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, it was announced that she would join the Broadway company of the musical Chicago, playing the role of Mama Morton, becoming the first drag queen to perform in a major Broadway musical. Monsoon portrayed Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2024.