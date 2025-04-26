Video: JUST IN TIME Star Jonathan Groff Dances With Lea Michele On Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre was abuzz on April 23, 2025, as Just in Time, the new musical celebrating the life of Bobby Darin, held its opening night. Among the evening's highlights was a sweet moment between Jonathan Groff, who stars as Darin, and his longtime best friend and former Spring Awakening co-star, Lea Michele.​

A video shared on the show's official Instagram account captures the duo sharing a spontaneous dance at the show's finale.

The opening was a star-studded affair, with notable attendees including Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Phillipa Soo.

Just in Time is now playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre.