Video: Heather Headley Performs 'Shadowland' From THE LION KING Hollywood Bowl Concert

Disney has debuted a new clip from The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, the concert experience now on Disney+. In the video, original Broadway performer Heather Headley takes the stage to perform her rendition of the powerful song Shadowland, as sung by Nala in the show. Watch the full performance here and also check out BroadwayWorld's recent interview with the star.

The live-to-film concert experience includes epic performances with a 70-person orchestra, a troupe of skillful dancers, state-of-the-art projection mapping images, and the Broadway show’s award-winning costumes and puppetry giving viewers across the globe a front row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world of The Lion King. It's now available to watch on Disney Plus.

In addition to Headley, the concert stars Lebo M, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jason Weaver, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, and stage musical alum Bradley Gibson, with special guests North West and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. This music event celebrates 30 years of this Oscar and Tony Award-winning global phenomenon that has been brought to life through animation, the Broadway stage, live action and beyond.