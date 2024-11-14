Video: Hazel Vogel Performs 'Tomorrow' from ANNIE on THE VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The classic musical Annie will be playing Madison Square Garden this holiday season. Ahead of its limited engagement, Whoopi Goldberg brought her fellow cast members to The View to help introduce audiences to the production.

Hazel Vogel stars as the red-headed orphan in the production and the performer recalled her emotional reaction when she was offered the role: "There were a lot of tears...I was very, very surprised," she admits. She went on to say that it has always been a dream role but didn't expect that it would happen.

Goldberg plays the villainous Miss Hannigan. "She makes the character her own in a way that nobody else could," says Vogel of Goldberg's performance. The Annie star then treated viewers to her rendition of the iconic song "Tomorrow." Watch the interview and performance now!

Annie will play New York City in a limited engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden which runs from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025. The tour kicks off on November 12 in Chicago. Goldberg will join the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 through the end of the run.

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way. The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).