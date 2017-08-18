Video: Getting to Know ONCE ON THIS ISLAND's New Ti Moune, Hailey Kilgore

This week, producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced that Hailey Kilgore has been cast as Ti Moune in the new Broadway production of Once On This Island following an extensive international search by the show's casting team.

Director Michael Arden said, "Our casting director, Craig Burns, and I quite literally traveled the world searching for this person who would play this role. The talent we witnessed was truly inspiring. I am grateful to every person who came into the room. Having been an actor, I understand and admire the courage and beauty of all the young women we had the pleasure of meeting along the way. When Hailey Kilgore walked in the room I knew she was our Ti Moune. I cannot wait to be in the rehearsal room with Hailey as she leads this stunning company, which I am humbled to direct."

Of the role, Kilgore gushed, "This opportunity is truly once in a lifetime. I grew up watching movies and musicals about the young girl from a small town who gets to star in a Broadway show and am thrilled to have been given this opportunity. It is a huge honor to be stepping into this role and working with these brilliant artists. I grew up listening to Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty; singing the music and lyrics is such an honor. I am ecstatic to be working with Michael Arden and I can't wait for people to see all of his visions come to fruition.

Kilgore, an 18-year old Oregon native studied at American Musical and Dramatic Academy prior to her casting and will make her Broadway debut leading the hotly anticipated revival. To prepare for Hailey's big debut, we've rounded up some of her most fabulous performances. Get to know the bright new star of Once on this Island below!

The revival of the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical will be directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown. The production will begin preview performances on Thursday, November 9, 2017 and officially open on Sunday, December 3.

Kilgore joins the previously announced Phillip Boykin (Tonton Julian), Merle Dandridge(Papa Ge), Quentin Earl Darrington(Agwe), Alysha Deslorieux (Andrea), David Jennings(Armand), Kenita R. Miller (Mama Euralie), Alex Newell (Asaka), Isaac Powell (Daniel) and Lea Salonga (Erzulie). The Storytellers for this production include Darlesia Cearcy, Rodrick Covington,Cassondra James, David Jennings, Grasan Kingsberry, Tyler Hardwick, Loren Lott, T. Oliver Reid, and AureLia Williams.