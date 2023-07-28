Video: First Look at Courtney Reed & Casey Cott in Rehearsals for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Joanna "JoJo" Levesque and Derek Klena will play their final performance as Satine and Christian, respectively, on Sunday, July 30. 

By: Jul. 28, 2023

Casey Cott and Courtney Reed will be joining the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as Christian and Satine respectively on August 1.   

See footage of Cott and Reed in rehearsal below!

As previously announced, Joanna “JoJo” Levesque and Derek Klena will play their final performance as Satine and Christian, respectively, on Sunday, July 30. Tickets are now on sale through February 25, 2024. 

About Moulin Rouge!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. 

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award® winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

The current Broadway cast is led by Joanna “JoJo” Levesque as Satine, Tony Award® nominee Derek Klena as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast includes Jacqueline B. ArnoldTasia JungbauerDavid MerinoSarah BowdenMaya BowlesCameron BurkePatrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil CruzBobby DayeTaurean EverettAaron C. FinleyStephen HernandezBahiyah HibahHeather MakalaniNick MartinezKara MenendezKaitlin MeshKelsey OremDylan PaulClay Rice-ThomsonAmy QuanbeckBrandon StonestreetAlec VarcasCole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams, Ricardo Zayas







