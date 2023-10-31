Video: Deborah Cox Performs 'Believe In Yourself' From THE WIZ on TAMRON HALL

Cox plays Glinda the Good Witch in the 13-city tour of The Wiz, before opening the show on Broadway.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Deborah Cox appeared on Tamron Hall to perform "Believe In Yourself" from The Wiz, as part of Tamron Hall’s Hall-O-Ween Extravaganza. Check out the video below!

Cox plays Glinda the Good Witch in the 13-city tour of The Wiz, before opening the show on Broadway. Check out the full lineup of tour dates here.

Hall's Halloween episode was completely inspired by The Wiz, also including interviews with the cast and a performance of "Ease On Down the Road." Check out more photos and videos here.

Joining Cox in the production is Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Alan Mingo Jr. will star in the role of The Wiz in select cities of the national tour, with Wayne Brady playing the role in California and on Broadway.

The Wiz ensemble includes Maya BowlesShayla Alayre CaldwellJay CopelandAllyson Kaye DanielJudith FranklinMichael Samarie GeorgeCollin HeywardAmber JacksonOlivia JacksonChristina JonesPolanco JonesKolby KindleMariah LyttleKareem MarshAnthony MurphyCristina RaeMatthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust TateKeenan D. Washington, and Timothy Wilson.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), and Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), are conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.  

A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop will bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road. 

The Wiz will launch its national tour in the Fall of 2023 in Baltimore, MD, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical, September 23-30, 2023. Following its run at the Hippodrome Theatre, the tour will slide into Emerald cities across the country before it begins its limited engagement on Broadway in the Spring 2024.

 Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages.







Recommended For You