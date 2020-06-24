Video: Andrew Rannells Talks Working with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman on THE PROM

Andrew Rannells was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers where he talks about Black Monday, his cameo in Sex and the City, working with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman on The Prom and the unsettling future of Broadway.

During the interview, Rannells tells host Seth Meyers what it was like filming the prom, saying, "Ryan Murphy, he's just the gift that keeps on giving. I can't thank him enough. He called me, like, you know, a year and a half ago and was like, "We're doing this movie, and it's gonna be you and Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and James Corden." And I was like, "What?" And then it happened. It actually happened. But while I was finishing "Black Monday," we were having these dance rehearsals. And the choreographer would say things like, "And now you put your arm around Meryl." And I was like, "I can't." I don't know her."

Rannells also talks about starring in BLACK MONDAY on Showtime. He discusses playing a bad character and filming sex scenes for the show with his real-life boyfriend.

Watch the interview below!

