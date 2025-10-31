Video: Alex Brightman Sees BEETLEJUICE on Broadway For the First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original 'Beetlejuice' star Alex Brightman went to see the show on Broadway for the first time! The Tony-nominee visited the musical's Broadway return, which marks the first time the show has been on Broadway without him. Brightman sat in the audience for the first time, taking in the hit musical.

Brightman surprised the audience at the Palace Theatre by joining the cast on stage for their curtain call to announce the winner of their weekly costume contest.

He then joined Justin Collette, who plays the title role, and Isabella Esler, who plays Lydia Deetz, for a social media video after the show.

Alex Brightman most recently starred as “Josh” in the Kennedy Center’s stage adaptation of Apple TV’s SCHMIGADOON, a role he will soon reprise on Broadway. He received Tony and Drama League Nominations for starring as “Beetlejuice” in the Tony-nominated musical adaptation of Beetlejuice, directed by Alex Timbers.

His breakout role starring as “Dewey Finn” in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical adaptation of SCHOOL OF ROCK garnered him Tony, Outer Critics Circle and Astaire Award Nominations. Other select stage credits include SPAMALOT (Broadway & Kennedy Center), THE SHARK IS BROKEN (Broadway), and ASSASSINS (Encores! Off Center).

On television, Alex can currently be heard in a pivotal role on Vivienne Medrano’s hit A24/Amazon animated series HAZBIN HOTEL. Other notable credits include THE BLACKLIST, THE GOOD FIGHT, LAW & ORDER: SVU, DOCUMENTARY NOW!, HELLUVA BOSS, and DEAD END: PARANORMAL PARK.