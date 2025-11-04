Video: Trisha Paytas Makes Her BEETLEJUICE Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Broadway’s Beetlejuice has officially welcomed internet sensation, Trisha Paytas, to the Palace Theatre for her Broadway Debut as “Maxine Dean.” Watch her first entrance in new video from the production!

Viral internet personality Trisha Paytas will star as “Maxine Dean” in Beetlejuice: The Musical through Sunday, November 23 at The Palace Theatre. Sharone Sayegh will continue to play the role of “Juno” through Trisha’s run and will return to the role of “Maxine Dean/Juno” on Tuesday, November 25.

Watch Paytas take her first bows with the cast below.

Trisha Paytas is a creator, podcast host, actress and vocalist who over the past 18 years has helped shape online culture and inspired a new generation of talent, while building a following of over 20 million fans and 2 billion views on YouTube. Trisha is known for being versatile; she’s done everything from lifestyle vlogs, ASMR, mukbangs, and cosplay to music videos, comedy skits, and honest, personal monologues. She’s appeared in over 50 TV shows and movies, including “The Tonight Show,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Modern Family,” and “Celebrity Big Brother UK.” In 2024, Trisha took her career to the stage with The Eras of Trish, a 30+ city sold-out live tour.

Then in 2025, she made her Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream, a one-night benefit concert at the St. James Theatre that featured stars like Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.