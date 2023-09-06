Vangeline Theater, Students Of The New York Butoh Institute To Perform In Times Square On September 11

Vangeline Theater/Students of The New York Butoh Institute will perform on September 11, 2023 from 7-8pm in Times Square to honor those lost on 9/11. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2262242®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vangeline.com%2Fcalendar-of-upcoming-events%2F2023%2F9%2F11%2Fperformance-on-911-in-times-square?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Through our dance we can set powerful intentions and prayers. On 9/11, we will perform this piece to remember the lives lost on 9/11 and offer our best healing energy to the city of New York and the world.

Directed/guided by Vangeline.

Vangeline (Curator) is a teacher, dancer, and choreographer specializing in Japanese butoh. She is the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute (New York), a dance company firmly rooted in the tradition of Japanese butoh while carrying it into the twenty-first century. With her all-female dance company, Vangeline's socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism. Vangeline is the founder of the New York Butoh Institute Festival, which elevates the visibility of women in butoh, and the festival Queer Butoh. She pioneered the award-winning, 15-year running program The Dream a Dream Project, which brings butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. Vangeline is a 2022/2023 Gibney Dance Dance in Process residency and the winner of a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award. She is also a 2018 NYFA/NYSCA Artist Fellow in Choreography for Elsewhere; the winner of the 2015 Gibney Dance Social Action Award as well as the 2019 Janet Arnold Award from the Society of Antiquaries of London. She is the author of the critically-acclaimed book: Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, which explores the intersection of butoh and neuroscience. She pioneered the first neuroscientific study of Butoh ("The Slowest Wave;" Her work is the subject of CNN's "Great Big Story" "Learning to Dance with your Demons." She is also featured on BBC's podcast Deeply Human with host Dessa (episode 2 of 12:Why We Dance) www.vangeline.com

VANGELINE THEATER/ NEW YORK BUTOH INSTITUTE aims to preserve the legacy and integrity of Japanese Butoh while carrying the art form well into the future. www.vangeline.com