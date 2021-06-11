VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 3 Winner Mia Cherise Hall's Journey to the Top

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

Mia Cherise Hall, a 2024 graduate of Syracuse University, has been crowned the college winner of season 3 of our singing competition, Next on Stage!

Check out her journey from week 1 to our grand finale below!

Week 1 - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen

Week 2 - Our Lady of the Underground from Hadestown

Week 3 - I Never Has Seen Snow from House of Flowers

Week 4 - Nothing Short of Wonderful from Dogfight

Week 5 - Fly, Fly Away from Catch Me If You Can

By winning our competition, Mia will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman, a scholarship to the International College of Musical Theatre, and a $1000 donation to her charity, The Actors Fund.