VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE
Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, "Global Goal: Unite For Our Future," to drive action towards combating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities.
Among the performances was an epic reunion of original Broadway cast members of Hamilton, including Lin-Manuel Miranda. The performers joined forces with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon to perform 'Helpless.'
In addition, Jennifer Hudson performed "Where Peaceful Waters Flow" for the event.
Billy Porter also made an appearance, although he didn't perform. Porter talked about the history of the Black Lives Matter movement, discussed the current protests against police brutality and systemic racism, and urged protesters to keep going.
Watch all of the performances here, including Chloe X Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, J'Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, and Yemi Alade.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ...
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l...
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!...
42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good....
BroadwayHD Announces July Lineup Including FUNNY GIRL, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and More
BroadwayHD has announced its July lineup!...