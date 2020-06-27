VIDEOS: Original HAMILTON Cast Members, Jennifer Hudson, and Billy Porter on GLOBAL GOAL: UNITE FOR OUR FUTURE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today, Global Citizen brought together a group of artists for a two-hour concert special, "Global Goal: Unite For Our Future," to drive action towards combating the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Among the performances was an epic reunion of original Broadway cast members of Hamilton, including Lin-Manuel Miranda. The performers joined forces with The Roots and Jimmy Fallon to perform 'Helpless.'

In addition, Jennifer Hudson performed "Where Peaceful Waters Flow" for the event.

Billy Porter also made an appearance, although he didn't perform. Porter talked about the history of the Black Lives Matter movement, discussed the current protests against police brutality and systemic racism, and urged protesters to keep going.

Watch all of the performances here, including Chloe X Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, For Love Choir, J Balvin, J'Nai Bridges with Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, and Yemi Alade.

